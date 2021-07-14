Centric Cash (CNS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded up 12.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $151,314.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00088491 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash Profile

CNS is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,999,844,070 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . The official website for Centric Cash is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Buying and Selling Centric Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

