Chain Guardians (CGG) Price Tops $0.28 on Top Exchanges

Chain Guardians (CURRENCY:CGG) traded up 78.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, Chain Guardians has traded up 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Chain Guardians coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000842 BTC on major exchanges. Chain Guardians has a total market cap of $7.34 million and $4.24 million worth of Chain Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chain Guardians Profile

Chain Guardians is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2021. Chain Guardians’ total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,544,855 coins. Chain Guardians’ official Twitter account is @chain_guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainGuardians is a platform that combines traditional gaming concepts with blockchain technologies to enable player-driven economies. Within the ChainGuardians ecosystem, players are able to participate in the free-to-play NFT Mining Platform and Role-Playing Game; both of which allow players to earn income, turning their time and energy into tangible rewards. “

Chain Guardians Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain Guardians directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chain Guardians should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chain Guardians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

