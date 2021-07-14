ChartEx Market Capitalization Tops $298,701.18 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, ChartEx has traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $298,701.18 and $7,079.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00112838 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00151247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,723.03 or 0.99960272 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.26 or 0.00953871 BTC.

ChartEx Coin Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. The official message board for ChartEx is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official website is chartex.pro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

Buying and Selling ChartEx

