Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$13.71. Chartwell Retirement Residences shares last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 245,042 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of -1,945.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is -8,742.86%.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

