ChatCoin Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.73 million and approximately $37,838.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,849.82 or 1.00043850 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00036056 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006993 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00009099 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00055669 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000895 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005723 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

