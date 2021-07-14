Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 939,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 307,885 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $105,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.18.

CHKP opened at $122.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.40. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $109.07 and a 52-week high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.