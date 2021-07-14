Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.69.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Cowen assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of CHKP traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.98. The stock had a trading volume of 845 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,195. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.40.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,796,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,072,000 after acquiring an additional 482,039 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,046,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,061,000 after acquiring an additional 178,555 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

