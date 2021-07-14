Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,295,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 227,625 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 3.73% of Chegg worth $453,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Chegg by 5.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,090,000 after purchasing an additional 54,111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 112,931 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.54. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.84 and a 1 year high of $115.21.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $2,857,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at $24,493,918.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

