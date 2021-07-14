Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Stock Holdings Lessened by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,830 shares during the period. Chegg accounts for 0.4% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Chegg by 8.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 678,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,090,000 after buying an additional 54,111 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 43,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after buying an additional 112,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.3% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHGG traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.89. The stock had a trading volume of 16,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,891. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.54. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). Chegg had a negative net margin of 9.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

