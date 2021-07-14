ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 38,632 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of ChemoCentryx worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $46,873,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 4th quarter worth about $28,737,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 255,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 232,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after acquiring an additional 171,898 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCXI. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ:CCXI opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 1.45.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 91.54% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

