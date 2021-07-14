China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,700 shares, an increase of 378.7% from the June 15th total of 686,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39.
China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile
