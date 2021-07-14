China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:CMLLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,284,700 shares, an increase of 378.7% from the June 15th total of 686,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMLLF opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.39. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $0.39.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Company Profile

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates bilingual private schools and preschools in the People's Republic of China and Southeast Asia. The company also offers dual-diploma curriculum, such as British Columbia curriculum and Chinese curriculum; and bilingual education services under the Canadian International School and Kingsley International School names.

