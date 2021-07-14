CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$22.78. CI Financial shares last traded at C$22.61, with a volume of 496,345 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CIX shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.93. The firm has a market cap of C$4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 10.00.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$640.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that CI Financial Corp. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.86%.

In other news, Director Thomas Pinaud Muir acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$21.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$763,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$763,000.

CI Financial Company Profile (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

