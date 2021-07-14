CIBC Boosts Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target to C$3.00

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$1.75 to C$3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s previous close.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital raised Baytex Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.96.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTE stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,874. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$2.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.49.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$384.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Baytex Energy will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.