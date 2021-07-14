CIBC Increases OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Price Target to C$4.00

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its target price boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OGI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from $2.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. OrganiGram currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.51.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

Shares of OGI traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,161,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,139,708. The firm has a market cap of $788.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $6.45.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 315.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGI. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in OrganiGram during the 4th quarter valued at $344,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in OrganiGram by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 55,103 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 521.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 527,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in OrganiGram by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,672,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after buying an additional 660,435 shares during the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.