CIBC Increases Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$8.25

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PEY. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.80.

Shares of PEY traded down C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$7.36. 403,531 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$6.61. The firm has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 17.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$8.94.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$175.33 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.30 per share, with a total value of C$36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,288,601.10. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$898,480.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,050 shares of company stock worth $155,134 and have sold 80,915 shares worth $507,338.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

