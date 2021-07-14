CIBC Increases PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$17.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PSK. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.17.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

TSE:PSK traded down C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.08. The company had a trading volume of 141,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,054. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.88 and a 1 year high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.49.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.