CIBC Increases Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$48.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price objective increased by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.82.

NYSE:SU traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 5,678,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,642,767. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,620,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $75,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,507 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 168,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 424,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,869,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,549,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $136,899,000 after buying an additional 1,729,431 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth $67,025,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

