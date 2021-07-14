CIBC Increases Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$47.50

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$47.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tourmaline Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.73.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.11 on Wednesday, reaching C$34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 778,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,590. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.37. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of C$12.33 and a 1 year high of C$36.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$950.59 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 3.0699999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total transaction of C$1,972,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,140,504.24. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

