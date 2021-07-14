CIBC Raises Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Price Target to C$20.00

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 82.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CVE. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$7.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.07.

CVE traded down C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,250,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703,448. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.58, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of C$22.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33. Cenovus Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.15 and a 1-year high of C$12.86.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$9.52 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 1.2267287 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau bought 78,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$10.19 per share, with a total value of C$794,726.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 339,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,459,046.66. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 4,990 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, with a total value of C$59,929.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$427,724.14. In the last three months, insiders bought 87,990 shares of company stock valued at $903,727.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

