CIBC Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.
Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.66. 651,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,110. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market cap of C$26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.06.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.