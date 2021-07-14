CIBC Raises Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Price Target to C$48.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at CIBC from C$35.00 to C$48.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$33.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO stock traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$35.66. 651,784 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,110. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The firm has a market cap of C$26.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$39.06.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 3.7944126 EPS for the current year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.