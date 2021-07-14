CIBC Raises Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Price Target to C$5.00

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KEL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, May 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.45.

Shares of KEL traded down C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 219,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,669. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.20. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of C$1.34 and a one year high of C$3.62. The stock has a market cap of C$599.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$59.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

