CIBC Raises MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 62.41% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$9.56.

Shares of TSE MEG traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.62. 735,511 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,143. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.14 and a 52-week high of C$9.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of -29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.31.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$901.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that MEG Energy will post 1.3599999 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

