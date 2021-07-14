CIBC Raises Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$20.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised Paramount Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cormark lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$16.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.58.

Shares of POU stock traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.07. 150,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,147. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.64 and a 12 month high of C$17.50. The firm has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.72.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The firm had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Resources will post 2.1400003 EPS for the current year.

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total transaction of C$67,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$230,935.28. Also, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

