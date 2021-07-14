CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target upped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from $9.25 to $11.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$10.25 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,846,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 3.20.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $290.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.54 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. Research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $17,548,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 76.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,847,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,861,000 after purchasing an additional 801,877 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 104.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,461,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 746,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 647,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.