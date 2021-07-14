CIBC Raises Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target to C$12.50

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective increased by analysts at CIBC from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.58% from the stock’s previous close.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.14.

VET traded down C$0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 975,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,605. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.09. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$368.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$316.81 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

