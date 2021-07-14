CIBC Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at CIBC in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$15.50 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 52.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGI. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.49.

Shares of AGI traded up C$0.28 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.15. 217,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,285. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.33. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of C$8.89 and a 1 year high of C$15.52.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$287.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$274.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

