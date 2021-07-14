Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of CLOK stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.
