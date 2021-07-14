Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) Short Interest Update

Cipherloc Co. (OTCMKTS:CLOK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLOK stock opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. Cipherloc has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

Get Cipherloc alerts:

About Cipherloc

Cipherloc Corporation, a developer of advanced encryption technology, provides polymorphic encryption technology solutions to secure data and safeguard privacy. The company was formerly known as National Scientific Corporation and changed its name to Cipherloc Corporation in March 2015. Cipherloc Corporation was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Buda, Texas.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipherloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipherloc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.