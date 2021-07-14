CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Hahn Capital Management LLC

Hahn Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,903 shares during the quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of CIT Group worth $6,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after acquiring an additional 60,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,809,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $5,463,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $337,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CIT traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.83. 83,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,698. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.89. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $55.89.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $1.49. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -200.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CIT. raised their price target on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CIT Group from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CIT Group from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.06.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of commercial lending, leasing, and deposit products; loans comprising revolving lines of credit, term loans, unsecured loans, collateral-backed loans, asset-based loans, commercial real estate loans, and cash flow loans; and ancillary services and products, including cash management, capital markets, and advisory services primarily to small and middle market companies.

