Citigroup Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $205.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $197.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

