Citigroup Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $205.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $197.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.81.
NASDAQ JBHT opened at $166.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.66. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $119.22 and a 12 month high of $183.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.
In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.50, for a total value of $523,500.00. Insiders sold a total of 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.7% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,707,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
