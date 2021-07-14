Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.2% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 40,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Citigroup by 41.4% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 545.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 49.1% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 267,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,454,000 after purchasing an additional 88,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $68.37 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $40.49 and a 52-week high of $80.29. The stock has a market cap of $141.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

