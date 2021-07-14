Citigroup Raises Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $137.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.78.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $118.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.60, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.89. Endava has a 12 month low of $48.21 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $34.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $33.72. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.21 million. Endava had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAVA. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Endava by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Endava by 3.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Endava by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

