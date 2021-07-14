Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Position Lifted by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 109.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,385,667 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 1.07% of Citizens Financial Group worth $201,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CFG. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

