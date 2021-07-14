Clariant (AEX:CLN) Given a CHF 19.50 Price Target at UBS Group

Clariant (AEX:CLN) received a CHF 19.50 price target from UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Clariant has a 12-month low of CHF 18.27 and a 12-month high of CHF 29.48.
About Clariant
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Clariant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clariant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.