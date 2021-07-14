Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) Short Interest Down 91.2% in June

Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KALTF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 91.2% from the June 15th total of 75,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of KALTF opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.03. Claritas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
About Claritas Pharmaceuticals
Featured Article: Stocks at 52 Week High
Receive News & Ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claritas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.