Clarivate Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 2,176 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 760% compared to the average daily volume of 253 put options.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $24.90 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.84.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Clarivate will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff Roy sold 89,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $2,330,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

