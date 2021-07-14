Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases 6,492 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 278.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB stock opened at $117.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.06. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.