Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.40.

Shares of CLNE stock traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $7.86. 10,060,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,494,714. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.33 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.26 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $1,989,695.29. Also, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $297,325.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 782,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 115,207 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 277,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 123,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 28,863 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

