Clearline Capital LP Buys 316,646 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 466.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 316,646 shares during the quarter. Vontier comprises 1.5% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.23% of Vontier worth $11,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,953,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Vontier during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Vontier stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The company had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62. Vontier Co. has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. Vontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Vontier in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Vontier has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

