Clearline Capital LP Decreases Stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 654,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541,142 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor accounts for approximately 2.1% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 1.41% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $16,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 880.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 215.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

MX traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,719. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.03. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $26.98.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MX. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

