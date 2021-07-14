Clearline Capital LP Has $12.16 Million Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Clearline Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,093 shares during the period. The Brink’s comprises about 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 0.31% of The Brink’s worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Brink’s during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCO traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,459. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.00. The Brink’s Company has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 102.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In other news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of The Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

