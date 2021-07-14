Clearline Capital LP Has $20.22 Million Stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Clearline Capital LP boosted its position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 60.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,600 shares during the quarter. Primo Water makes up 2.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Clearline Capital LP owned approximately 0.77% of Primo Water worth $20,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRMW. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Primo Water in the first quarter worth $170,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 348,786 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $6,096,779.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,418,988.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 46,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.64, for a total value of $827,227.80. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,385,329 shares of company stock worth $23,948,938. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price target on Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. CIBC increased their price objective on Primo Water from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

PRMW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.48. 9,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,502. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 1.31. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.55 million. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.43%. Equities analysts predict that Primo Water Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

