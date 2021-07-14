Clearline Capital LP Invests $18.27 Million in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,267,000. G-III Apparel Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Clearline Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned 1.25% of G-III Apparel Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,189,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after purchasing an additional 427,682 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $6,160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after acquiring an additional 117,395 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. KeyCorp increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

