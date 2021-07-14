Clearline Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Clearline Capital LP cut its stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,114 shares during the period. EchoStar comprises about 1.2% of Clearline Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Clearline Capital LP owned about 0.43% of EchoStar worth $9,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in EchoStar in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EchoStar by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in EchoStar during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SATS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EchoStar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of EchoStar from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.08. 15,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,846. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.72. EchoStar Co. has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $32.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.95.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.86. EchoStar had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $482.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EchoStar Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Profile

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and internet services for home and small to medium-sized businesses; broadband network technologies; managed services; equipment, hardware, and communication solutions, as well as satellite services to service providers and enterprise customers; and designs, provides, and installs gateways and terminal equipment.

