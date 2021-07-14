Clearline Capital LP Makes New $12.56 Million Investment in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,403,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,560,000. Flexion Therapeutics comprises about 1.6% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clearline Capital LP owned about 2.81% of Flexion Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $7.11. The company had a trading volume of 36,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,441. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.35. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $14.39.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.61 million. Equities analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLXN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flexion Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.56.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

