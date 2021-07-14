Clearline Capital LP Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,094,000. Facebook accounts for 2.9% of Clearline Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proem Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.78. 702,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,088,840. The firm has a market cap of $988.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.90 and a 1 year high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.84, for a total value of $20,797,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,278,170 shares of company stock worth $742,928,478 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

