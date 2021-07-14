Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) Shares Gap Up to $13.58

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.58, but opened at $14.50. Clene shares last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 1,258 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Clene in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 13.06 and a quick ratio of 12.97. The firm has a market cap of $706.50 million, a P/E ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.06.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clene Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin acquired 207,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $1,999,996.92. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,393 shares in the company, valued at $311,944.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Clene by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Clene during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 4.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clene Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLNN)

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

