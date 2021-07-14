Clever DeFi (CLVA) Trading Down 18.7% Over Last 7 Days

Clever DeFi (CURRENCY:CLVA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. One Clever DeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $1.32 or 0.00004078 BTC on major exchanges. Clever DeFi has a market cap of $1.15 million and $144.00 worth of Clever DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Clever DeFi has traded down 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00042030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.51 or 0.00115692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.63 or 0.00153100 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,477.36 or 1.00180975 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.06 or 0.00931760 BTC.

Clever DeFi Coin Profile

Clever DeFi’s total supply is 881,081 coins and its circulating supply is 872,919 coins. The Reddit community for Clever DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/CLVA . Clever DeFi’s official Twitter account is @cleverdefi

Clever DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clever DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clever DeFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clever DeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

