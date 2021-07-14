Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 631 ($8.24). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 620 ($8.10), with a volume of 461,898 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their target price on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 733.45. The company has a market capitalization of £824.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.92.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

