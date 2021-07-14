CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Trading Down 3.8%

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.05 and last traded at C$2.05. Approximately 555,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,312,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.95. The firm has a market cap of C$472.96 million and a PE ratio of -17.37.

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics in North America. It offers CloudMD telemedicine application, a telemedicine platform that connects patients to licensed physician through videoconferencing technology; operates a network of inter-connected medical clinics; and Re:Function, an integrated network of 8 rehabilitation clinics that offers various rehabilitation services.

