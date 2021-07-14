CNH Partners LLC Has $27.19 Million Stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

CNH Partners LLC grew its holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 2,839.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 171,319 shares during the period. PRA Health Sciences accounts for about 1.0% of CNH Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CNH Partners LLC owned approximately 0.27% of PRA Health Sciences worth $27,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRAH. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,933,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 5,111.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,011,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,094,000 after purchasing an additional 992,093 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 1,000.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 645,564 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,984,000 after purchasing an additional 586,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,677,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in PRA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,875,000. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRAH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

In other PRA Health Sciences news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total transaction of $24,117,894.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $341,544.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 619,396 shares of company stock worth $104,412,847 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRAH remained flat at $$165.21 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,472. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $175.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

See Also: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.